Smoking ban to expand to children’s leisure areas

New Health Ministry legislation submitted to Parliament this week foresees smoking being banned in both open-air and closed leisure areas for children as well as the participation of the Greek Police (ELAS) in inspections by municipal officers.



According to the provisions of the bill, the ban will apply to all open-air leisure areas for children such as playgrounds as well as closed venues.



The government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to strictly implement a smoking ban in all indoor public spaces that was introduced more than a decade ago but has seen lax enforcement.