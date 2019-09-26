One in 3 pupils below average, EC report finds

One in three Greek pupils under the age of 15 underachieve in basic studies, compared to a European Union average of 20 percent, according to the findings of a European Commission study for 2018 that was made public on Thursday.

The findings of the Commission’s annual Education and Training Monitor showed that 27.3 percent of Greek pupils have below average reading skills, with 35.8 percent underachieving in math and and 32.7 percent performing inadequately in the sciences.

The corresponding rates for 2009 were lower – 21.3 percent, 30.4 percent and 25.3 percent respectively – suggesting that Greece’s financial crisis had a negative impact on the country’s education sector.

The report, which was presented by Tibor Navracsics, European commissioner for education, culture, youth and sport, also found however that Greece has a better record than other EU states as regards dropout rates.

It showed that 4.7 percent of Greeks aged between 18 and 24 dropped out of education or training last year, compared to an EU average of 10.6 percent.

Also, 44.3 percent of Greeks between the ages of 30 and 34 have a university degree, according to the report, above the EU average of 40.7 percent.