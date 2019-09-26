House reveals politicians' incomes

A parliamentary committee published the source of wealth declaration (“pothen esches”) of politicians and other public servants on Thursday for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared earnings of 41,067 euros in 2018 (for the 2017 fiscal year) and 23,000 euros from mutual funds.

For his part, SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras declared earnings of 33,909.24 euros and 1,500 euros in income from real estate in 2018.

The declarations will remain on the Parliament’s website for the duration of the term of each politician plus three more years.