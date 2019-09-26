ATHEX: Small rise for stock benchmark as low turnover points to drop in interest

Investors appeared uninspired in what was a fairly quiet session at the Greek stock market on Thursday, with the few traders that could be bothered making select purchases. This took turnover back below the 50-million-euro mark while the benchmark kept to a very narrow range.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 866.18 points, adding 0.47 percent to Wednesday’s 862.09 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.70 percent to 2,148.13 points.

The banks index improved 0.77 percent, with Eurobank collecting 1.38 percent, National Bank growing 0.80 percent and Alpha earning 0.60 percent, while Piraeus gave up 0.33 percent.

Terna Energy increased 2.36 percent, Public Power Corporation gained 2.09 percent and Hellenic Exchanges climbed 1.72 percent. ADMIE Holdings contracted 1.19 percent.

Forthnet’s stock dropped 10.71 percent, just before the announcement of its first-half financial results, which showed the indebted telecom provider lost over 52,000 subscriptions in one year – more than 144 per day.

In total 55 stocks registered gains, 36 suffered losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44.6 million euros, the lowest of the last 13 sessions, down from Wednesday’s 61.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index rebounded 0.96 percent, to close at 66.35 points.