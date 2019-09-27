BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Attiki Odos projects will not be funded via contract extension

GIORGOS LIALIOS

TAGS: Business, Transport

The Infrastructure Ministry has ruled out the funding of any extension of the Attica ring road (Attiki Odos) through the extension of the current concession contract, as the operating consortium wants.

The ministry argues that any project related to the privately run highway will be included in the tender concerning the period after the expiry of the existing contract.

The projects Attiki Odos is considering, according to chief executive Vasilis Chalkias, concern an extension to Elliniko through a tunnel at Argyroupoli, and an extension from Athens International Airport to the port of Rafina, in eastern Attica.

