Two unconscious, four missing in migrant boat accident near Oinousses

Two people were pulled out of the sea unconscious and four more were missing when a boat carrying 18 migrants capsized north of the islets of Oinousses, in the eastern Aegean, on Friday.

A search and rescue operation was launched by the Greek Navy and a Frontex helicopter, while more vessels were heading to the same area to assist in the efforts.

So far, 12 people have been rescued, with migrants saying four more people were in the boat, according to information cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.