Civil servants' union announces work stoppage on October 2

Greece’s civil servants' union (ADEDY) on Friday announced a work stoppage on October 2 to protest the government’s planned changes to labor law included in the omnibus bill on growth.

Civill servants will walk off the job from 11 a.m. till the end of their shift.



The union, along with other smaller groupings, has called for a protest rally on same day at Klafthmonos square, at 11 a.m. and a march towards Parliament.