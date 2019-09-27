Baby, toddler drown as boat capsizes in northeastern Aegean

A baby and a four-year-old child drowned, while four people were missing when a dinghy carrying 18 migrants capsized north of the islets of Oinousses, in the eastern Aegean, on Friday.



A large search and rescue operation was launched by the Greek Navy and Frontex, while more vessels were heading to the same area to assist in the efforts.



So far, 12 people have been rescued - five men, three women, three children under six years of age and one 12-year-old - according to information cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



The boat was located at about 11 a.m. this morning and the passenger ferry Nissos Rodos which was sailing in the area diverted its course to help.