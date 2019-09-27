289 migrants arrived on Greek islands on Friday

The arrival of migrants continued unabated on Friday, with a total of 289 people reaching the islands of the northern Aegean from midnight to 11 a.m., based on data provided by the region’s general police directorate.



Of those arrivals, 111 arrived in Lesvos, 33 in Chios and 145 in Samos,

On Thursday, a total of 648 migrants reached the same islands within 24 hours, with 273 ending up in Lesvos, 76 in Chios and 299 in Samos.