Following the release of his 14th studio album, “Shine a Light,” in March, enduring and ever-popular Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is stopping by Greece on his world tour for a single show at the Olympic Stadium (OAKA) basketball arena on Monday, November 18. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and tickets, which start from 39 euros, are available from www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.

OAKA Basketball Arena, Spyrou Loui Avenue, Maroussi, tel 210.683.4773