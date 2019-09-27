Cycladic Colonies | Thessaloniki | To August 31, 2020

“From South to North: Cycladic Colonies in the Northern Aegean,” on show at the Thessaloniki Archaeological Museum, explores what drove the colonization of strategic locations across the northern Aegean in the first half of the 7th century BC, one of the most fascinating chapters of the Archaic period. Comprising 478 exhibits, the show is separated into two sections, with the first focusing on the island of Andros and its colonies in eastern Halkidiki and the Strymonian Gulf, and the second on Paros and its colony on Thasos, while shedding light on trade and the economy, political changes and social transformations, cults and burial customs, and myths. Opening hours through end-October and from April to August 2020 are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while from November through March they will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs 8 euros.



Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, 6 Manoli Andronikou, tel 2313.310.201, www.amth.gr