Baroque Festival | Athens | To September 29

The University of Athens’ History Museum is hosting this year's installment of the Athens Baroque Festival, an event dedicated to music composed roughly between 1600 and 1750, and to the instruments used at that time. Friday features the Artemandoline Baroque Ensemble from Luxembourg, at 8 p.m. On Saturday, Israel's Mezzo Ensemble presents a program titled “Mediterranean Blend,” while Sunday will see soprano Elektra Papasimakis and organist Stefanie Kοpfer-Bertels performing “Songs for the Lady” at 7 p.m., followed at 9 p.m. by Nikos Panagiotidis on the theorbo and baroque guitar and Angelos Repapis on the viola da gamba presenting “Les Voix Humaines.”



Athens University History Museum, 5 Tholou, Plaka, tel 210.324.0861