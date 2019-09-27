Kimbra | Athens | September 29

Grammy Award-winning New Zealand singer and actress Kimbra, whose mix of pop, classic R&B, jazz and rock has earned her a global following, is coming to the Gazarte venue in the downtown Gazi district, where she will perform a selection of numbers from her most recent album, “Primal Heart,” as well as older songs. Tickets, which start from 15 euros, are available at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876. Doors open at 9.15 p.m.



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr