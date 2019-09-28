Street Mode Festival | Thessaloniki | To September 29
Street culture is on full display at the 11th Street Mode Festival, a celebration of urban art, music and sports. BMX, parkour and skateboarding aficionados should feel right at home as the port of Thessaloniki transforms into a playground for riders, skaters and freerunners through Sunday, September 29. There will also be performances by an eclectic lineup of rap, hip-hop and ska acts. The Street Mode Festival started as a mission to shine light on urban culture in large public spaces. Tickets can be purchased at www.viva.gr. For lineup details, visit www.streetmode.gr.
Port of Thessaloniki, tel 2310.324.4600