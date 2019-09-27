Turkish aircraft violate Greek airspace
Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean 30 times on Friday, according to Greek defense sources.
The Turkish aircraft – two F-16s and two CN235s – also violated the Athens Flight Information Region three times, the sources said.
The Turkish planes were intercepted by Greek military aircraft in line with international rules of engagement.