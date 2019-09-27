NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkish aircraft violate Greek airspace

TAGS: Defense, Turkey

Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace in the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean 30 times on Friday, according to Greek defense sources.

The Turkish aircraft – two F-16s and two CN235s – also violated the Athens Flight Information Region three times, the sources said.

The Turkish planes were intercepted by Greek military aircraft in line with international rules of engagement.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 