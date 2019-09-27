Athens roads to close for Race for the Cure

Traffic restrictions will take effect Saturday and Sunday in central Athens due to the “Race for the Cure” run and walk.



The event is part of a global initiative to support women who have dealt with breast cancer.



Police said they will begin phasing out vehicles between 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday on the right-hand lane of Vasilissis Amalias Avenue on the section between Filellinon Street and Vasilissis Sofias Avenue.



On Sunday, both lanes of Vasilissis Amalias and Filellinon will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m., while restrictions will also impact Syntagma Square and central thoroughfares, including Vasileos Georgiou, Vasilissis Olgas, Panepistimiou, Syngrou, Patission, Akadimias, Stadiou and Vasilissis Sofias.