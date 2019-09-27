ATHEX: Traders opt to wait for news on deals in the pipeline

While the Greek stock benchmark finished Friday’s session firmly in the black thanks to an upward swing toward the end of trade, it was not enough to offset all the week’s losses. Observers say the market is awaiting some significant business deals that are still in the early stages.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 870.35 points, adding 0.48 percent to Thursday’s 866.18 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.66 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.70 percent to 2,163.16 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.42 percent.

The banks index rose 1.03 percent, as Piraeus grew 1.33 percent, Alpha climbed 1.18 percent, Eurobank collected 1.02 percent and National advanced 0.65 percent.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 37 endured losses and 25 stayed put.

Turnover came to 64.4 million euros, up from Thursday’s 44.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.32 percent, to close at 66.14 points.