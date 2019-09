A fire in the passenger ferry “Olympic Champion”, in the northwest port of Igoumenitsa, has been put out and all 538 passengers safely evacuated this morning, Greece's coast guard says.

The fire broke out in the ferry's vehicle hold and was put out by the crew.

The 32,000 ton ship, which can hold over 1,800 passengers, had sailed from Patras and was to go on to Venice, authorities said.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.