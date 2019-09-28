Varosha issue heads to UNSC

Nicosia will take recourse to the United Nations Security Council this week over Ankara’s stated plan to develop the fenced-off town of Varosha in the region of Famagusta in northern Cyprus, which has been militarily occupied by Turkey since 1974, according to the island nation’s President Nicos Anastasiades.



Speaking after his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres late Friday in New York, Anastasiades also expressed his satisfaction both with the “response” of the UN secretary-general and the understanding with which the five permanent members of the Security Council have greeted the positions of Nicosia with regard to the Cyprus problem.