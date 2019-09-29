Experts monitoring situation at Lake Koroneia

A fisherman collects samples from Lake Koroneia, an important ecosystem northeast of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, on Saturday. Scientists are monitoring the water level at the lake, after it dropped to 60 centimeters last week from 3 meters a few years ago, killing thousands of fish. "Any measures taken now will only take effect down the line but may possibly stem the phenomenon," said Ilias Tekidis, coordinator of the lake’s management agency, adding that tests will be carried out to determine whether human intervention is to blame for the phenomenon. [Nikos Arvanitidis/ANA-MPA]