Traffic restrictions return on Monday

Traffic restrictions in downtown Athens aimed at reducing pollution and congestion go back into effect on Monday after being lifted over the summer.



This means that from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, cars with license plates ending in even numbers can only enter the city center on even days of the month, while vehicles whose license plates end in odd numbers can only do so on odd days.

The restricted area, known as “daktylios” (ring) in Greek, is delineated by the following avenues and streets: Alexandras, Zacharof, Mesogeion, Pheidipidou, Michalakopoulou, Spyrou Mercouri, Vryaxidos, Ymittou, Ilia Iliou, Frantzi, Syngrou, Hamosternas, Pireos, Iera Odos, Constantinoupoleos, Achilleos, Karaiskaki Square, Karolou, Marni and Patission to the junction with Alexandras Avenue.