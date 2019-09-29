Migrants at Moria camp light fires, clash with police

Protesting migrants have set fires inside and outside the Moria camp, on the island of Lesvos, demanding to be transferred into the mainland.

The migrants have clashed with police forces, a local website, lesvospost.gr reports.

Fire service officers have reached the site, trying to put the fires out.

Reports of two fatalities from smoke inhalation have not been confirmed.

The overcrowded camp, built to house 3,000, hosts 12,000 in often squalid conditions. Flows of migrants coming to Greece have increased substantially recently, although they are not yet at the historically high 2015 levels, when more than 800,000 entered the country.