MONDAY

European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos to meet Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos in Athens.

The National Technical University of Athens is hosting an international symposium on Algorithmic Game Theory, at its Patission Street campus. To Thursday. (Info: corelab.ntua.gr/sagt2019)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its first-quarter statistics on road freight transport, its July data on road traffic accidents and on turnover in retail trade, and the August readings of its producer price index in industry.

Athens-listed enterprise Aloumil issues its January-June financial results.

Listed companies ElvalHalcor and Euroxx are holding general meetings.

TUESDAY

Opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras to participate in the Western Balkans Summit, organized by The Economist Conferences in Skopje.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presents the September findings of its Business and Consumer Surveys.

The Smile of the Child is organizing an event to mark its 24th anniversary in the healthcare sector, in an event that will be attended by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. At 12.30 p.m. at Zappeio, central Athens. (Info: www.hamogelo.gr)

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides begins a visit to Athens, where he will meet with civil protection authorities.

WEDNESDAY

Civil Servants’ Union ADEDY is holding a work stoppage from 11 a.m. until the end of shift and a rally at Klafthmonos Square at 11 a.m. with the participation of the federation of secondary education teachers (OLME) and many other unions that have heeded a call by the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE).

The Public Debt Management Agency will issue 26-week treasury bills, hoping to draw 625 million euros.

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides to meet with former prime minister Costas Simitis and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis.

The ninth Annual Capital Link Operational Excellence in Shipping Forum, themed “Best Industry Practices: A competitive advantage,” takes place at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: www.capitallink.com)

The British-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is holding its Back to Business Dinner, with Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes a TradeUSA workshop in the town of Chios. At 5 p.m., at the island’s chamber, 8 Filippou Argenti. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

Listed firm Lazaridis holds an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

THURSDAY

Railway workers at Trainose and Proastiakos are holding a 24-strike, which was postponed from last Thursday. The industrial action will also affect the Athens metro service to the airport.

Folli Follie Group and Creta Farm are holding general meetings.

FRIDAY

The federation of secondary education teachers (OLME) holds a work stoppage from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a rally outside the Education Ministry at 1 p.m.

The Youth Organization of New Democracy (ONNED) is holding its 12th congress at the Metropolitan Expo center, by the Athens airport. To Sunday. (Info: www.onned.gr)

Global Sustain is organizing the 8th Sustainability Forum, a training, networking and professional development event. From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Electra Palace Hotel, 18-20 Navarchou Nikodimou, Plaka, Athens. (Info: www.sustainabilityforum.gr)

The Business of Beauty Forum 2019 is held at Maroussi Plaza, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.businessofbeauty.gr)