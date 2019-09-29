More measures for enterprises hurt by Thomas Cook's demise

The government announced on Saturday a number of measures to support tourism enterprises and workers affected by the demise of UK tour operator Thomas Cook.

For seasonal employees at the enterprises concerned – people who only work a certain number of days each year – the government reduced the number of days of insured work needed this year to qualify for the unemployment benefit from 100 to 80 days. The benefit will also be paid out for one additional month.

These measures concern workers who were dismissed early this fall by enterprises that worked with Thomas Cook. The Manpower Organization (OAED), meanwhile, will create a special program so that the damaged enterprises will not need to sack any more employees.

The government also announced that enterprises whose annual turnover was at least 25 percent dependent on Thomas Cook customers would get a six-month suspension to a share of their value-added tax payment equal to the percentage of their dependence on the UK travel group, as the local tax office of each enterprise will confirm.

The Hellenic Development Bank is also processing a plan for supporting the companies hurt by the Thomas Cook bankruptcy, which may also be entitled to interest-free credit with a grace period so as to improve their cash flow.