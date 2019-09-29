Third place for Stefanidi at Doha's Worlds

Katerina Stefanidi earned Greece’s first – and probably sole – medal on Sunday at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, finishing third at the women’s pole vault final.

The former world champion and Olympic gold medallist could do no better than landing a bronze at the final, clearing 4.85 meters at her second attempt.

This was her top performance for the season, which has not seen her reach the peak of her form, less than a year before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. She had traveled to Qatar with 4.83 m. this season.

Russian Anzhelika Sidorova, who competed as an independent athlete due to Russia’s ban from international track and field events, won the final with 4.95 m., as Sandi Morris from the US earned silver with 4.90 m.

In the same final Nicole Kyriacopoulou ended up 13th with 4.50 m.