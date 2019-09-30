Cabinet meeting to discuss migration after Moria fire deaths

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened a Cabinet meeting on Monday, where migration policy topped the agenda following the death of a woman and a child at the Moria camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos in a fire that sparked rioting on Sunday.

Nine men, six women and four children were also being treated for injuries and smoke inhalation as a result of the fire and unrest that broke out at the Moria facility on Sunday afternoon, according to an announcement by the Health Ministry, which confirmed the two deaths but did not identify the victims.

“None of the injured are at serious risk and they are expected to be released [from hospital] within the next few days,” the ministry said on Monday.

Sunday’s unrest was reportedly sparked by anger at the dire living conditions inside and outside the camp, where hundreds of migrants and refugees are camping out in an adjacent olive grove due to a shortage of space inside the main facility. Residents of the camp are also angered at delays in transfers to the mainland.