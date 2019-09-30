Deputy minister announces immediate transfers from Moria camp

Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Lefteris Economou says that 250 people will be transferred from the overcrowded Moria migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Levos to the mainland by the end of Monday.



Economou was speaking to reporters on Lesvos a day after clashes and two fires at the camp on Sunday resulted in the deaths of a child and a woman, as well as the injury of another 19 camp residents.



He added that plans to relieve pressure on islands will be speeded up so that at least 3,000 people can be transferred to the mainland by the end of October.



According to Reuters, more than 9,000 people arrived in Greece in August, the highest number in the three years since the European Union and Ankara implemented a deal to shut off the Aegean migrant route, with over 8,000 people arriving in September.