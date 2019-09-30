The Conical Cup | Athens | October 2-5

The Netherlands Institute in Athens is hosting an exhibition that was shown last month at the Archaeological Museum of Iraklio on Crete, tracing the evolution of that staple utensil the conical cup. The interactive exhibition uses these ceramic objects to shed light on the innovative practices of the Minoans and communities in the wider Aegean area during the Bronze Age, though ceramic analysis, production techniques and 3D visualization. The opening lecture, at 7 p.m. on October 2, will be delivered by Dr Jill Hilditch from the University of Amsterdam. Opening hours from October 3 to 5 are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Netherlands Institute, 11 Makri,

Makriyianni, tel 210.921.0760