La Sonnambula | Athens | To October 29

The Greek National Opera inaugurates its 2019-20 season with Vincenzo Bellini’s “La Sonnambula,” in a grand co-production with the Vienna State Opera and the Royal Opera House. Directed by Marco Arturo Marelli, who sets the action in a sanatorium, the production is conducted by Philippe Auguin, with Agathangelos Georgakatos leading the chorus, and costumes designed by Dagmar Niefind. Shows take place on October 25, 27 and 29, with Tassos Apostolou and Christophoros Stamboglis alternating in the role of Count Rodolfo, Anna Agathonos and Elena Marangou as Teresa, Christina Poulitsi and Vassiliki Karayanni as Amina, and Yannis Christopoulos and Vassilis Kavayas as Elvino. Tickets range from 10 to 90 euros and can be purchased via www.nationalopera.gr.



National Opera, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea; Box office tel 213.088.5700