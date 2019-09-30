Stamatis Spanoudakis | Athens | October 1

Prolific composer Stamatis Spanoudakis, who has recorded more than 60 albums over his career to date, will be sharing the stage of the Herod Atticus Theater with a string orchestra and choir on Tuesday, October 1, in a charity concert from which the proceeds will go the children’s institutions of the Orthodox Metropolitanate of Singapore and South Asia. Spanoudakis’ musical style blends rock, classical and Byzantine elements and he has written songs for many Greek singers, including Demis Roussos, Eleni Vitali, Eleftheria Arvanitaki, Alkisitis Protopsalti, Manolis Mitsias and Yiannis Parios. Tickets, which start from 25 euros, are available at viva.gr. The concert starts at 9 p.m.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807