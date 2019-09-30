Greece announces fresh measures to deal with irregular migration

Greece on Monday announced a fresh batch of measures to deal with a precipitous increase in irregular migrant flows.



The measures were announced after a cabinet meeting held a day after unrest at Moria camp on the island of Lesvos after a fire there left at least one person dead.



They include steps to tighten up border control, such as increased sea patrols.



The government said it will set up closed-structure pre-departure centers for people who have entered Greece illegally and have no right to asylum (or individuals whose asylum claim has been rejected). It said it would create a safe country list for people who have illegally entered the country.



Furthermore, the government said it would decongest reception facilities on the Aegean islands by transferring people to the mainland.



The government said it would seek to increase the involvement of the European Union and key European governments in tackling the issue.



Meanwhile, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis presented a draft bill aimed at tightening up the asylum procedure to ensure that there are no loopholes which can be exploited and that rejected applications are not repeatedly resubmitted.