Sazka Group to take full control of OPAP

The Hellenic Capital Market Commission on Monday approved a bid by Czech-based Sazka Group to take full control of gaming firm OPAP.



Greece sold a 33 percent stake in OPAP to Emma Delta, currently owned by Sazka Group and Georgios Melissanidis, in 2013 for about 650 million euros as part of an international bailout.



Sazka Group, which holds 66.7 percent in Emma Delta, launched an offer in July to acquire up to 67 percent of OPAP’s outstanding shares for 9.12 euros each.



[Reuters]