Drugs found in cave in Alonissos

A total of 103 boxes containing more than a ton of cannabis were found by Hellenic Coast Guard sniffer dogs and divers in a cave on the islet of Piperi off the coast of the central Aegean island of Alonissos, authorities said Monday.

The operation was launched by the coast guard following the arrest on Sunday of an Albanian national aboard a speedboat off Angistri island, near Athens, on charges of transferring drugs from Albania to Turkey.



Another three Albanian nationals were arrested on Friday on the same charges after their speedboat, which reportedly had drugs on board, was intercepted south of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.