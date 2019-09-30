Public sector union to join GSEE's announced labor action

The General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE), the country’s umbrella union for the private sector, has called a 24-hour strike for Tuesday to protest against the government’s plans to introduce changes to labor laws.

The strike will also be joined by Athens metro workers, who said there will no train services on lines 2 and 3 of the Athens metro. Buses and trolleys will only run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The OTOE bank workers’ union also announced a 24-hour walkout, while the public sector union ADEDY has called for a work stoppage from 11 a.m. to the end of the shift.

The strike action includes a march through central Athens by workers and pensioners.

Among the changes the government is seeking is the modification of rules on how to call a strike, the creation of a registry for labor unions, as well as certain changes to collective work agreements.



Public sector workers also walked off the job last week. Both public and private unions accuse the government of trying to trample on the right to strike.