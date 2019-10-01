GD leadership to begin testimonies on Tuesday

Some 18 former lawmakers of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party are set to take the stand on Tuesday in what is the final phase of the trial which began in 2015 and is now entering the final straight.

Their testimonies will be the last after almost 400 days of hearings, during which hardly any of them appeared in court.

The party’s entire parliamentary caucus in the 2012-13 period, which faces the charge of running a criminal organization, will be summoned.



The first two who have been summoned are Chrysovalantis Alexopoulos and Michail-Avramis Arvanitis, with the latter likely to be the first who will appear in court tomorrow.