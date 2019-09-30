Women from Moria camp hold protest rally after deadly fire

A day after one woman was killed and her child was injured in a fire that broke out inside the Moria migrant camp on Lesvos, about 200 women with their children held a sitting protest outside the overcrowded identification center on Monday afternoon.

The women called on authorities to inform them about the number of deaths after Sunday's fire, ensure their safety while they remain in the camp waiting for their asylum application to be processed, and let them leave the island, the semi-official news agency ANA-MPA said.

Protesters held pieces of cardboard boxes with the slogan “Scorched hearts,” according to the report.

A riot police unit has closed off the street that leads to the main town of Mytilene, where the women initially intented to march towards.