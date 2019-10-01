If the customary rules of two-party politics were in place, we would have to assert that the refugee issue was a national issue and, as such, should not be exploited by an opportunistic opposition for reasons of political expediency. But these rules are no more. No one really expects of the main opposition to show self-restraint.



That said, the leftists’ indignant protests over Moria are outrageous. Who are they addressed to? Is there really an audience out there so forgetful as to think the conditions at the camp were created over the past three months?

And what does the opposition hope to achieve except for manifesting a shallow sense of schadenfreude over a bomb that went off in someone else’s hands?