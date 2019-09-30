ATHEX: Little market movement in September

September ended with marginal monthly gains (0.04 percent) for the benchmark of the Greek stock market, which eased on Monday due to pressures mainly on non-bank blue chips. Following the conclusion of the publication of listed firms’ first-half results, it has become evident that the improvement has only been moderate, despite investors’ enthusiasm after late May.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 868.42 points, shedding 0.42 percent from Friday’s 870.35 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.28 percent to 2,157.03 points.

The banks index improved 0.17 percent, thanks to Piraeus growing 0.98 percent, while both National and Alpha earned 0.18 percent. Eurobank slipped 0.11 percent.

Public Power Corporation gave up 2.55 percent, Ellaktor conceded 2.35 percent and Hellenic Exchanges lost 2.12 percent. Fourlis climbed 1.66 percent.

In total 41 stocks posted gains, 52 endured losses and 32 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 73.5 million euros, up from last Friday’s 64.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.95 percent, to close at 66.77 points.