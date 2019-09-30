Travel receipts posted a 13.6 percent annual increase in the first seven months of the year to 9.15 billion euros, while air arrivals grew 3.7 percent in January-August, according to figures released by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE).

Arrivals totaled 15.8 million passengers, of whom 4.4 million were traveling to Athens. Data from the country’s main airports also showed a 4.4 percent increase in air arrivals in August from the same month in 2018, with the bulk of that improvement reported at Athens International Airport (up 14.1 percent or 108,000 arrivals).

Regional airports posted annual growth of 1.8 percent or 52,000 passengers, adding up to 3 million international arrivals, INSETE figures revealed.