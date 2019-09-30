The easing of taxation in 2020, the new standard payment plan for tax debts, changes to the tax code, interventions aimed at increasing online transactions, tax residence regulations and new monitoring practices will be included in the new tax bill that will be submitted to Parliament after mid-October, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday.

Addressing the 6th Annual Economic Congress of the Hellenic Association of Entrepreneurs (EENE), Staikouras noted that the tax bill constitutes one of his nine priorities for this year at the ministry.

These priorities also concern the submission of the draft budget, the reduction of bad loans, the strengthening of liquidity via the Public Investments Program and the reduction of the state’s debts, the acceleration of privatization with an emphasis on Elliniko and Athens International Airport, the new investment incentives bill (that will also reduce bureaucracy), the completion of actions pending since last June’s post-bailout assessment, a new framework for private debts and the early repayment of the expensive part of the International Monetary Fund loans.