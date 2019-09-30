Man reportedly confesses to drug user's killing in Ambelokipi

A 48-year-old man reportedly confessed to killing a 33-year-old man outside the metro station of Ampelokipi on Monday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported, citing police sources.

The suspect, identified as a drug user, went to the local police station after the killing and claimed he had been robbed, without providing further details.

Officers noticed he had blood stains on his clothes and, following a body search, found a knife on him. According to the report, the man confessed to stabbing the victim, who was also a substance user, after a fight over drugs.

The 33-year-old will be led before a prosecutor on Tuesday.