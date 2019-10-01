General strike on Wednesday to halt public transport, ferries

A 24-hour strike called by unions for Wednesday in protest at the government’s new labor laws will affect public transport in the capital and traffic in central Athens, as it includes a downtown march starting at 10.30 a.m.

As a result of the second general strike in as many weeks called by civil servants’ union ADEDY, there will be no service on Wednesday on the Athens metro, ISAP electric railway, Proastiakos suburban railway and the national rail network. Metro and ISAP workers have also decided to hold a three-hour stoppage on Thursday, though it was not clear on Tuesday when this would take place.

Buses and trolley buses in Athens will be operating for part of the day on Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m. and pulling out at 9 p.m., while the tram will carry out service from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. only.

Buses will be pulling the brakes for the entire day in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, while workers at the city’s transport authority will gather in the center for a protest rally at 10.30 a.m.

Passenger ferries will also stay tied up at port in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, cutting off service to and from the islands, while container terminal workers will hold a protest rally in downtown Piraeus.

Journalists will also be joining Wednesday’s 24-hour nationwide strike.