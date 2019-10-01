Intercity bus crashes in northern Greece; 12 reported injured

A KTEL Intercity bus crashed into a metal barrier on the eastbound lane of the Thessaloniki-Edessa highway on Tuesday, injuring at least 12 people.

According to initial reports citing the EKAV ambulance service, nine women and three men ranging in age from 19 to 67 are being treated at two local hospitals for a range of breaks, bruises and more minor injuries.

The crash happened in the area of Aghios Pavlos as the bus was traveling towards Thessaloniki. The causes are being investigated.