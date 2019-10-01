Us & Them | Athens & Thessaloniki | From October 2

A number of Village Cinemas are screening Roger Waters’ “Us & Them” concert documentary, shot in Amsterdam during the Pink Floyd co-founder and composer’s European tour in 2018. Featuring state-of-the-art visual effects, the concert included iconic numbers such as “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “The Wall,” “Animals” and “Wish You Were Here,” as well as tracks from Waters’ latest album, “Is This the Life We Really Want?” Screenings take place at the Aghios Dimitrios and Renti complexes at 8 p.m., at The Mall Athens at 8.15 p.m., and at the Cosmos complex in Thessaloniki at 8 p.m. For information, call Village Cinemas on 14848.