Adults in the Room | Athens | From October 2

Costa-Gavras’ controversial film “Adults in the Room” opens at the Odeon Opera cinema in Athens on Wednesday. Chronicling the white-knuckle negotiations between Greece’s creditors and the new government in Athens in the first half of 2015 that nearly saw the debt-wracked country being ousted from the eurozone, “Adults in the Room” is based on an account of those events by embattled former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, as told in his book of the same title. Screenings at both the cinema’s halls start at 5.30, 7, 8, 9.40 and 10.40 p.m.



Odeon Opera, 57 Academias, tel 14560