Sundials | Athens | To December 31

The Visitor Center of the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) is hosting an exhibition of sundials designed by sculptor Andreas Galanakis through the end of the year. Functional and precise, these elegant timepieces can be viewed in the open air on the Hill of the Nymphs every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evening. Combine a visit to the exhibition with a tour of the NOA’s historic Sina Building and the opportunity to look at the night sky through its Doridis telescope, built by the French company P.F. Gautier in 1902. To find out more about the tours, which are also available in English, visit www.noa.gr.



National Observatory, Lofos Nymfon (off Apostolou Pavlou Street), Thiseio, tel 210.349.0160/0036