Course for tourism professionals at Alba

The American College of Greece has announced that its three-month language course titled “English for Tourism” will start on October 31.



Workshops will be held every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. through February 6, 2020.



The 36-hour course is designed to help tourism and hospitality professionals who want to improve their English communication skills in order to assist international visitors and promote services to an international audience.



Workshops take place at the Alba Graduate Business School (6-8 Xenias, Athens).