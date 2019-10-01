US envoy: Greece 'key partner' in ensuring energy diversification in Europe

File photo

Amid a renewed interest in energy opportunities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece emerges as a key ally in the region with "direct positive impact" on Europe’s energy security and diversification, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said on Tuesday at the First Annual Eastern Mediterranean Energy Leadership Summit held in Athens.

“In an era of renewed great power competition and the largest hydrocarbon discoveries of the past decade, this global crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa has returned to the forefront of American strategic thinking,” he said in a speech.

Pyatt said the US, along with Greece and other regional players, are “working to push back on malign actors like Russia, China, and Iran, they have different interests and values and different visions for the future of this region.”

He welcomed the country's involvement in - among others - the Three Seas Initiative which he said will provide the country with additional investment opportunities in business, logistical connections, energy infrastructure, and digital communications, noting the need to diversify energy sources and supplies in the region.

“Greece is quickly growing into its role as a regional energy integrator, as well as a guarantor of European energy security and diversity.”



Commenting on the arrival of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Athens on Friday, he said these issues, as well as Greece's role in the region, will be at the center of his talks with Greek officials.