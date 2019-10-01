Mitsotakis to meet with outgoing ECB head on Wednesday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with outgoing European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Wednesday at Maximos Mansion, according to government spokesman Stelios Petsas who briefed journalists on Tuesday.

On Thursday (October 3), the prime minister will attend a part of the annual "Parmenion" military exercise in Alexandroupolis.

On Friday (October 4), he will meet with outgoing European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici and later with the French and German interior ministers, Christophe Castaner and Horst Seehofer.

On Saturday (October 5), Mitsotakis will meet with visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and on Monday and Tuesday (October 7-8), the prime minister will travel to Egypt for the trilateral Greece-Cyprus-Egypt summit in Cairo.