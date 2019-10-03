Greece’s demonized bailout programs have left behind some positive effects. One such example is the Independent Authority for Public Revenue. The Greek political system had grown used to manipulating the tax authorities.



In recent years, however, considerable progress has been made by establishing the authority’s independence, professionalism – despite its lack of adequate resources – and proper procedures. There is no room for any backtracking because it would seriously damage the country’s credibility, which has been built with great effort.

The best option would be to allow the authority to follow the same path, with the same leadership, to establish the notion that well-functioning institutions are not affected by a change in government.